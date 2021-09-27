1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese returning from Guinea. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

One imported COVID-19 case was reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 10.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,212 imported cases, 2,134 have been discharged upon recovery and 78 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 373 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.