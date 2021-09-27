﻿
News / Metro

Science and technology competition leads the way forward

A fiber laser project took first prize in the Shanghai Global Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition on Sunday.
Ti Gong

Participants awarded

A fiber laser project took first prize in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Model Zone subdivision of the Shanghai Global Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition on Sunday.

The competition began in early August with 117 project entries submitted by companies in Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province. Twenty-four entered the final round.

These projects cover five technological sectors – high-end equipment, artificial intelligence, new materials, biomedicine and information and telecommunications.

Ti Gong

Officials kick off the competition.

The competition's final round consisted of a roadshow and a Q&A session.

A high-brightness multimodal group fiber laser project created by Shanghai GW Laser Tech in Qingpu won first prize.

The competition displays the latest advances in scientific innovation, inspires innovation, and builds bridges of friendship, officials said.

This year's competition was jointly hosted by companies serving talent in Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan. It was co-hosted by their human resources and social security authorities.

Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan have forged closer ties for exchanging talent, and joint job fairs have been held to attract professionals from home and abroad to the area.

The competition serves as a platform to bridge professionals, technologies, projects and funds. It brings together various parts of society to support science and technology startup companies, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
