News / Metro

High-speed rail to link Shanghai with Zhangjiajie

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:15 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0
Residents in Shanghai can choose high-speed railway when planning a trip to view tourist attractions in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, from October 11.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:15 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0

Residents in Shanghai can choose high-speed railway when planning a trip to view tourist attractions in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, from October 11, the China Railway Shanghai Group said on Monday.

From 12am on October 11, the national railways will use the fourth-quarter train operation map, and the Yangtze River Delta Railway will optimize and adjust the passenger train and freight train operation plan at the same time, the group said.

A new high-speed rail connecting Zhangjiajie, Jishou and Huaihua in Hunan will begin operation with a two-way high-speed route G1369/68 and G1367/70 running between Shanghai Hongqiao Station and Zhangjiajie West Station.

The shortest travel time between Shanghai and Zhangjiajie will be cut to eight hours and 46 minutes, and it only takes eight hours from Shanghai to Fenghuang County.

Also, the new map optimizes the high-speed trains running on the Shanghai-Zhejiang section of the Shanghai-Kunming Railway with more trains being put into service to ease traffic pressure.

As a highlight, all train numbers starting with "D" passing through Shanghai-Sutong Railway, Ningqi Railway, Shanghai-Kunming Railway, Qu-Ning Railway and Qu-Jiu Railway will be adjusted to "C," said the group.

Railway authorities remind passengers to pay attention to the changes in the selected train number when buying tickets and traveling.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China Railway
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     