No blackout but planned outage set for Shanghai

Zhu Yuting
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0
There is no imminent threat of a widespread blackout in Shanghai, with the State Power Shanghai Company insisting that its social media post talked about a planned outage.
Local power utility has scoffed at claims of a widespread blackout in Shanghai, insisting on Monday that no such massive power cuts are imminent.

State Power Shanghai Company said that a post spread on Chinese social media platforms about a blackout in Shanghai from September 27 to October 3 is a planned power outage announcement and nothing to do with blackouts.

Planned outage is a routine work of the power department, with the main purpose of carrying out daily maintenance of equipment, according to the conditional explanation posted by the company on its official account on the Twitter-like social media platform Weibo.

Currently, the overall power supply in Shanghai is stable and reliable, and it is able to meet the demand of both residents and enterprises, according to the firm.

Nationwide, some places in northeast China have faced electricity shortages in recent days due to energy-saving needs.

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
