Transportation plans optimized for China's fourth CIIE

The Shanghai government said it will provide visitors to the fourth China International Import Expo in November a smooth transportation experience.

Traveling to and from the site of the China International Import Expo, the National Exhibition and Convention Center, will be made more convenient for the fourth edition of the expo, the Shanghai government said on Monday.

The completion of the western part of the Beiheng Passage from the Tianmu Road Viaduct to the Middle Ring Road earlier this year will facilitate travelling to the site from the north, the government said.

The new passage offers a new fast link to the site, apart from the Yan'an Elevated Road in the south and the Huaxu Highway and the G15 Expressway in the west.

Also, the government has identified 16 road maintenance projects around the site and finished 15 of them. The last one will be finished by the end of October.

Due to urban development, three parking lots around the site will no longer be available, and the number of slots have been reduced at two other parking lots. This will reduce the number of parking slots for buses and cars by 30 percent and 80 percent, the government said.

To make up for the reduction, government has sourced 1,000 more slots for cars at a nearby shopping complex, which it believes will primarily satisfy the demand.

There are about 1,100 remaining slots for buses, fewer than previous years, but the government said the demand will be met.

Also, the nearby commercial complexes in the Hongqiao CBD will be able to share 4,000 slots on weekdays and 6,000 on weekends.



People will be able to make parking reservations through a mobile app.

Due to the fact that a large number of visitors to the expo still use Metro Line 2, the government said it will try to get more people to take Line 17 instead, and additional ticket machines will be found in the passages of the two lines to provide more convenience for visitors.

Strict COVID-19 controls will be implemented. Visitors who exit Line 2 at East Xujing Station through Exit 4 and 5 will have their temperatures monitored and checked for mask wearing.

Bus drivers will have their temperatures taken three times a day, and buses will be disinfected after every trip.

The fourth China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.