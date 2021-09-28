Zhejiang historic town launches tourism campaign in Shanghai

The city of Zhuji, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, launched a tourism campaign in Shanghai on Monday. Its authorities are offering a 9.9-yuan admission to tourist attractions.

Its cultural and tourism authorities are offering 9.9-yuan (US$1.53) tickets to major tourist attractions in the city on lifestyle platform Meituan through November 15, the Zhuji government announced in Shanghai.

The Zhuji City Culture and Tourism Group inked a cooperative agreement with the Shanghai Tourism Trade Association. They will work together to organize tour groups.

Zhuji has a history of over 2,000 years and was the hometown of Xi Shi, a famous ancient Chinese beauty. The famous Five Waterfalls scenic area is located in Zhuji.