Construction of Metro Line 14 enters final stage

A full-operation test on Metro Line 14 has started to better prepare the line for its scheduled opening by the end of this year.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › Metro Line 14 is in full-operation testing. Qi Jiahao / Ti Gong

The Metro Line 14 under the full operation test. Qi Jiahao / Ti Gong

The Metro Line 14 under the full operation test. Qi Jiahao / Ti Gong

The Metro Line 14 under the full operation test. Qi Jiahao / Ti Gong

The Metro Line 14 under the full operation test. Qi Jiahao / Ti Gong

Full-operation testing on Metro Line 14 started on Tuesday, bringing the construction of the line to its final stage.

The test will be run for at least 20 days and will test the punctuality and stability of the trains, signals, and electricity supply systems, as well as other equipment.

Decorative work on the line's stations is also underway, the Shanghai Metro said.

Metro Line 14, which links Fengbang in Jiading District and Jinqiao in the Pudong New Area, passes through Putuo, Jing'an and Huangpu districts. It will be the last Metro line in the city's central districts to have trains with eight carriages, as a large number of passengers are expected to use the line.

There will be 31 underground stations on Line 14, which is 38.5 kilometers long. The line interchanges with 13 other Metro lines.

It is expected to open by the end of this year, except for the Longju Road Station in Pudong due to the land acquisition process.