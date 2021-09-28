Large new hospital opens in Qingpu District

Shanghai Yida Hospital opened on Tuesday, a part of the larger planned medical center, adding medical resources to the city's rural area.

With a 5 billion yuan (US$775 million) investment, a high-end medical center offering health services, scientific research, education, disease prevention and health care was established in the Hongqiao area in Qingpu District.

The medical center will have 2,000 beds after completion, comprising 60 percent of the total number of beds in Qingpu. Yida hospital is the first phase of the project, with 500 beds inside.

As a non-profit comprehensive hospital, it has 24 departments to meet the medical needs of nearby residents and those from the delta region, officials said.

"In addition to offering medical treatment, the hospital will cooperate with other medical facilities in Qingpu to compile a medical database for the Yangtze River Delta region," said Tong Ying, president of Shanghai Yida Hospital.