Center to treat thrombosis and embolism established in Shanghai

The nation's first international diagnosis and treatment center for venous thromboembolism (VTE) was established by two doctors' groups in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Through cooperation between Dr Smile Medical Group and Donglei Brain Doctors' Group, the center, located at the Shanghai Donglei Brain Hospital, will offer comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for people with VTE.

Venous thromboembolism, a combination of deep-vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, is a disease with a high mortality rate. Millions of people are diagnosed with VTE worldwide each year. It has become a third leading vascular disease following heart attack and stroke, doctors said.

Experts said the center will provide professional and personalized medical services for people, focusing on VTE prevention and control. It targets patients both from home and abroad in the Yangtze River Delta region.