﻿
News / Metro

Center to treat thrombosis and embolism established in Shanghai

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:24 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
The nation's first international diagnosis and treatment center for venous thromboembolism (VTE) was established by two doctors' groups in Shanghai on Tuesday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:24 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0

The nation's first international diagnosis and treatment center for venous thromboembolism (VTE) was established by two doctors' groups in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Through cooperation between Dr Smile Medical Group and Donglei Brain Doctors' Group, the center, located at the Shanghai Donglei Brain Hospital, will offer comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for people with VTE.

Venous thromboembolism, a combination of deep-vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, is a disease with a high mortality rate. Millions of people are diagnosed with VTE worldwide each year. It has become a third leading vascular disease following heart attack and stroke, doctors said.

Experts said the center will provide professional and personalized medical services for people, focusing on VTE prevention and control. It targets patients both from home and abroad in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Center to treat thrombosis and embolism established in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The VTE medical center is established in Shanghai as a collaboration between two doctors' groups.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     