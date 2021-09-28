News / Metro

Centennial Park rises from former railway wet market

Yang Jian
  18:08 UTC+8, 2021-09-28
A park renovated from what was once Shanghai's longest railway wet market in Putuo District has become a key attraction during the Shanghai Urban Space Art Season.
  • Night view of the park's elevated pedestrian path.



  • The Centennial Park in Caoyang Community

    Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The high line park stretches for a kilometer through the community between Caoyang Road and North Zhongshan Road. It was once Caoyang Railway Wet Market, a narrow and long market with pollution and noise problems bothering nearby residents.

The arched canopy resembles the shape and color of the ceiling of the former market, which was shut down due to local residents' complaints in 2019.

A basketball court and service station have been built in the underground space to make up for the shortage of activity space in the old neighborhood.

Exhibitions, salons, and art installations will be introduced at the park to enrich the cultural experience of residents.

To answer the call of Shanghai's then-Mayor Chen Yi to "serve the working class," Caoyang Community in Putuo was built in 1951 as China's first workers' community.

A park renovated from what was once Shanghai's longest railway wet market in the Caoyang Community in Putuo District has become a key attraction during the ongoing Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2021.

Centennial Park, featuring skywalks and underground sports courts, was unveiled during the opening ceremony of the city's biennial art season on September 25. It represents Putuo's contribution to the event's theme: "15-Minute Community Life Circle: A People's City."

