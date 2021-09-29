﻿
News / Metro

New immersive urban entertainment space opens downtown

Verne Magic Mansion, a space for a fun and immersive entertainment experience, has opened at Shanghai's Shimao Festival City in the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.
Verne Magic Mansion, a space for a fun and immersive entertainment experience, has opened at Shanghai's Shimao Festival City in the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

Covering an area of around 2,000 square meters, it features fantasy scenes, interactive programs and wondrous performances for local people.

Visitors can travel back to the times of ancient Rome and American cowboys and take part in a series of challenges and activities to find clues to hidden treasure. Along the journey, they can interact with animals like alpacas and marmots and make simple pottery and chocolate on their own.

Shimao Festival City is also celebrating its third anniversary since its opening. Famous blind-box brand Pop Mart displays its new art toy series, "Skull Panda." Artists and fashion designers from home and abroad also present trendy brands and lifestyles for the younger generation.

Ti Gong

Verne Magic Mansion has opened in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Verne Magic Mansion is a space for a fun and immersive entertainment experience.

Nanjing Road
﻿
