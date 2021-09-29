﻿
News / Metro

City's largest car festival returns to Jiading District

After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shanghai Automobile Cultural Festival will return next month with a multitude of entertaining attractions.
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Some classic cars from the collection of Shanghai Auto Museum will be open to the public and offer people rides during the festival.

Opening on October 6, the festival will be an extension of the Shanghai International Tourism Festival and expects to draw large numbers of people to Jiading District, which has a strong automobile sector and big aspirations to become a playground for car lovers.

Major events at the festival will be held from October 6 to 30.

People will be able to see and ride in race cars and classic automobiles, take part in the popular go-kart race, enjoy movies at the drive-in theatre, and share their stories of road trips in China with other people on the Internet.

To introduce people to the landmarks and beauty of Jiading, which is building its Jiading New City, the events will be held in various locations.

Interested people can follow event information from Shanghai Auto Expo Park, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai Poly Grand Theatre and Jiabei Country Park.

The festival is usually held in spring together with the Formula One Shanghai Grand Prix, but due to the cancellation of the races in the past two years, it was canceled as well.

  • An exhibition themed “Road Culture in China” opens at the Shanghai Auto Museum on Tuesday and is a part of the festival.

    Ti Gong

    Ti Gong

    Ti Gong

    Ti Gong

    Ti Gong
Shanghai International Circuit
