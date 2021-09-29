City's largest car festival returns to Jiading District

After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shanghai Automobile Cultural Festival will return next month with a multitude of entertaining attractions.

Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Opening on October 6, the festival will be an extension of the Shanghai International Tourism Festival and expects to draw large numbers of people to Jiading District, which has a strong automobile sector and big aspirations to become a playground for car lovers.

Major events at the festival will be held from October 6 to 30.

People will be able to see and ride in race cars and classic automobiles, take part in the popular go-kart race, enjoy movies at the drive-in theatre, and share their stories of road trips in China with other people on the Internet.

To introduce people to the landmarks and beauty of Jiading, which is building its Jiading New City, the events will be held in various locations.

Interested people can follow event information from Shanghai Auto Expo Park, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai Poly Grand Theatre and Jiabei Country Park.

The festival is usually held in spring together with the Formula One Shanghai Grand Prix, but due to the cancellation of the races in the past two years, it was canceled as well.