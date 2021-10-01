5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Singapore, the US, Fiji and Serbia. Meanwhile, 12 patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 24.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on September 27.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese working in Fiji who arrived at the local airport on September 28 on the same flight via New Zealand.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on September 28 via the Netherlands.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 88 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,222 imported cases, 2,160 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.