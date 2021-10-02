9 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are eight Chinese returning from the UK, Sudan, the Republic of Congo, Sri Lanka, Israel and Surinam, and a Briton. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Nine imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 23.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Sudan who arrived at the local airport on September 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of the Congo who arrived at the local airport on September 28.

The fourth and the fifth patients are Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on September 17 on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a Briton departing from Japan who arrived at the local airport on September 17.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on September 29.

The eighth and the ninth patients are a Chinese couple working in Surinam who arrived at the local airport on September 29 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 130 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,231 imported cases, 2,166 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.