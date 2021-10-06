Shanghai's largest car festival opens after a 2-year hiatus

There is plenty in store for visitors at this year's Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, which opened in Jiading District on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, the largest car festival in the city, is back this year after missing the last two editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival opened in Jiading District on Wednesday and features rich programs for both the public and the automobile industry.

Visitors to the fair can get a close look at the classic automobiles and race cars – even riding them, take part in go-kart racing, enjoy movies at the drive-in theater, and even share stories of their road trips in China.

The events are being held in various locations with the local authorities, who are building the Jiading new city, keen on introducing visitors to the landmarks and beauty of the district.

Those keen on visiting can find all relevant information at the Shanghai Auto Expo Park, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai Poly Grand Theatre and Jiabei Country Park.



The automobile industry is a major contributor to the economy of Jiading, where Shanghai's first domestic passenger car was rolled out in the 1950s. The first car manufacturing joint venture, Shanghai Volkswagen, was established here in the 1980s.

The Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix is held at the Shanghai International Circuit, which is located in this district. In recent years, the district has been proactive in drawing investments in research and development, as well as in the manufacturing of intelligent connected vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles.