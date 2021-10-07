Top aviation conference heads to Shanghai next year

Global air transport sector will hold scheduled meeting and a summit to focus on pandemic impacts and carbon neutrality.

The world's top conference for the global air transport sector will be held in Shanghai next year to mainly focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and carbon neutrality in the aviation industry.

The 78th Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and World Air Transport Summit, dubbed the General Assembly of the world's aviation sector, will be held in Shanghai between June 19 and 21, 2022.

Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines will host the conference, the third time it is held in China, IATA announced on its official website. The meeting was previously held in Beijing in 2012 and in Shanghai in 2002.

Aviation industry leaders as well as top officials of global airlines and institutions will gather along the Huangpu River to discuss exchanges, cooperation and the sustainable development of the industry, according to IATA.

"China is a dynamic aviation market, with its domestic travel among the fastest to recover from the damage brought by COVID-19," said Willie Walsh, IATA's director general.

Liu Shaoyong, chairman of China Eastern Airlines Holding, said the carrier is looking forward to showcasing the vibrant city and warm Chinese hospitality.

"In the 20 years since the AGM was last held in Shanghai, the city has completely changed," Liu said. The meeting next year will focus on how to handle the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global aviation and sustainable development topics like carbon peaks and neutrality, according to the airline.

Also, Chinese has been newly listed as one of the official languages of IATA's constitution, apart from English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

IATA was founded in 1945 with about 290 member airlines from over 130 countries and regions around the globe. Its AGM is held every June as the world's highest level aviation conference.

About 1,000 people, including top officials of airlines, airports, aircraft makers, engine makers and suppliers will attend the event.