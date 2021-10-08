8 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

Eight imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 1.

The second and third patients are Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on October 4 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Uganda who arrived at the local airport on September 15 via the Netherlands.

The fifth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, and the sixth patient, a Chinese working in Serbia, arrived at the local airport on October 5 on the same flight via the Netherlands.

The seventh patient, a Chinese working in Peru, and the eighth patient, a Chinese working in Tanzania, arrived at the local airport on October 6 on the same flight via the Netherlands.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 170 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,263 imported cases, 2,189 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.