2 new imported coronavirus cases reported in city

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 9.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on September 27.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 35 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,279 imported cases, 2,220 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.