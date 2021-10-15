﻿
News / Metro

Scholarly China studies forum kicks off next week

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:57 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
Renown Chinese and foreign experts will discuss topics related to the 100-year history of the CPC during lectures and speeches.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:57 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0

The Ninth World Forum on China Studies, a biennial event that facilitates exchanges and communications of studies on China from across the world, will be held in Shanghai on October 18-19.

More than 150 famous scholars from home and abroad have been invited to give offline and online lectures and speeches that address the theme "Communist Party of China, China and World."

The forum will discuss the 100-year history of the CPC and its significance for the development of China and the world from the aspects of politics, economy, culture, society and international relations.

The forum will include a joint meeting and five parallel sub-forums.

A total of more than 2,600 Chinese and foreign experts had participated in the World Forum on China Studies by the end of 2019, nearly half of whom were overseas representatives from more than 90 countries and regions.

Scholars from Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, India, Egypt and other countries have widely quoted important academic views expressed at the Forum.

After 17 years of development, the World Forum on China Studies has become a national platform for Chinese studies and the exchange and mutual appreciation of Chinese and foreign civilizations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     