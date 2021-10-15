Scholarly China studies forum kicks off next week

Renown Chinese and foreign experts will discuss topics related to the 100-year history of the CPC during lectures and speeches.

The Ninth World Forum on China Studies, a biennial event that facilitates exchanges and communications of studies on China from across the world, will be held in Shanghai on October 18-19.

More than 150 famous scholars from home and abroad have been invited to give offline and online lectures and speeches that address the theme "Communist Party of China, China and World."



The forum will discuss the 100-year history of the CPC and its significance for the development of China and the world from the aspects of politics, economy, culture, society and international relations.

The forum will include a joint meeting and five parallel sub-forums.

A total of more than 2,600 Chinese and foreign experts had participated in the World Forum on China Studies by the end of 2019, nearly half of whom were overseas representatives from more than 90 countries and regions.



Scholars from Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, India, Egypt and other countries have widely quoted important academic views expressed at the Forum.

After 17 years of development, the World Forum on China Studies has become a national platform for Chinese studies and the exchange and mutual appreciation of Chinese and foreign civilizations.