4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are three Chinese returning from Japan, DR Congo and Serbia, and a Russian. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 12.

The second patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the local airport on September 28.

The third patient is a Russian who arrived at the local airport on October 1.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on October 12.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 75 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,285 imported cases, 2,230 have been discharged upon recovery and 55 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.