Logistics industry to drive development of Huaxin Town

Huaxin Town, in Qingpu District, mapped out its ambitious development plan on Friday, with a focus on logistics industry development and renewal of communities.

Ti Gong

Huaxin Town, in Qingpu District, mapped out its ambitious development plan on Friday, with a focus on logistics industry development and renewal of communities.

Huaxin Town is positioned as the key area of the "National Logistics Hub" as nearly 60 percent of brand logistics companies in China have set up headquarters or regional headquarters in the town.

China's express delivery giants such as YTO, ZTO and Yunda are all headquartered in the town, which is home to more than 300 express delivery, logistics and supply chain companies at present.

Last year, the express delivery and logistics industry in the town reaped sales revenue of 132.86 billion yuan (US$20.66 billion), and it is expected to hit 150 billion yuan this year, the town government announced on Friday.

"So far this year, the town has invested 340 million yuan for supporting road construction, and nearly 310 mu of land has been allocated for the construction of a logistics hub," said Lin Feng, deputy Party secretary and director of Huaxin Town.

"The service quality and capacity of express delivery and logistics industry in the town will be lifted, and its service areas will be expanded with business models innovated," he added.

Hu Min / SHINE

New logistics business models are taking shape in the town, featuring intelligent cold-chain logistics and smart terminal facilities.

New technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, 5G, big data, Internet of Things and cloud computing are being applied by express delivery and logistics enterprises, said Lin. The use of eco-friendly packages keeps rising.

Some express delivery companies based in Huaxin have set up warehouses in "Belt and Road" countries, for cross-border delivery services.

The town has worked out specific traffic guarantee plans for the upcoming November 11 shopping spree with quicker and more efficient express delivery services promised.

Meanwhile, all old residential complexes constructed before 2000 in the town have been renewed, and ecological corridors are being created along Xinyi River, Diaotang River and Xintongbo Pond.

There will be 29 "happy communities" in the town in the next two years with "15-minute community life circle" established. All villages in the town will have one pocket park, as well as sports and art facilities to enrich residents' leisure life.