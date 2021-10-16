﻿
News / Metro

Expo to showcase development of smart cities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-10-16       0
Smart City Expo Shanghai will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in October next year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-10-16       0

Smart City Expo Shanghai, an expo focusing on innovation and solutions for the development of smart cities, will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Pudong New Area in October next year.

The expo will display new concepts, technologies and products for smart senior care, infrastructure, urban management and service, new manufacturing industry, information service, smart transportation, smart community, smart retail and smart medical treatment fields.

With an exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, it will showcase about 300 exhibitors from home and abroad.

Immersive and interactive experiences will be featured at the expo. Its exact duration, and date of opening are yet to be announced.

About 20 seminars and activities will be held during the expo to promote the establishment of industry standards in smart city construction and transformation of achievements.

Smart city examples and solutions from China will be collected and honored during the expo.

The expo, hosted by the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai and Fira de Barcelona, aims to discover and promote good examples of China's smart city building, facilitate international exchange and cooperation, empower cities and collectivise urban innovation. It will also drive digital transformation towards the goal of smart, efficient, safe and orderly cities with co-existence of human and nature.

The event, co-hosted by Shanghai New International Expo Center Co Ltd and Smart City Expo World Congress, will be held in Shanghai annually. Seventeen seminars on topics such as energy and environment, new retail, and transportation were held on Thursday and Friday as lead-ups to the expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     