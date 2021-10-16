Expo to showcase development of smart cities

Smart City Expo Shanghai will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in October next year.

Smart City Expo Shanghai, an expo focusing on innovation and solutions for the development of smart cities, will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Pudong New Area in October next year.

The expo will display new concepts, technologies and products for smart senior care, infrastructure, urban management and service, new manufacturing industry, information service, smart transportation, smart community, smart retail and smart medical treatment fields.

With an exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, it will showcase about 300 exhibitors from home and abroad.

Immersive and interactive experiences will be featured at the expo. Its exact duration, and date of opening are yet to be announced.

About 20 seminars and activities will be held during the expo to promote the establishment of industry standards in smart city construction and transformation of achievements.

Smart city examples and solutions from China will be collected and honored during the expo.

The expo, hosted by the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai and Fira de Barcelona, aims to discover and promote good examples of China's smart city building, facilitate international exchange and cooperation, empower cities and collectivise urban innovation. It will also drive digital transformation towards the goal of smart, efficient, safe and orderly cities with co-existence of human and nature.

The event, co-hosted by Shanghai New International Expo Center Co Ltd and Smart City Expo World Congress, will be held in Shanghai annually. Seventeen seminars on topics such as energy and environment, new retail, and transportation were held on Thursday and Friday as lead-ups to the expo.