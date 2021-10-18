﻿
Shanghai Book City to temporarily close for refurbishing

Shanghai Book City on Fuzhou Road will be closed temporarily from December 12 for refurbishing to suit young people's tastes.
Shanghai Book City on Fuzhou Road in Huangpu District, the largest bookstore and a landmark in the city, will close temporarily from December 12 for refurbishing, the district government said on Monday.

The remodeling is intended to cater to the tastes of young people and provide more diverse services.

The bookstore, which opened in 1998, is the city's first of its size and has hosted various cultural events over the past two decades.

On October 24, the bookstore will invite celebrities from all walks of life to share their stories about the bookstore, and readers can also tell their memories as well.

An exhibition on the past 23 years of Shanghai Book City will be held on November 1. It will consist of three sections on culture, celebrities and authors.

Top ﻿
     