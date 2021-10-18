﻿
News / Metro

Guo Meimei sentenced to 2 and 1/2 years in prison for selling toxic food

﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Hu Min Zhu Yuting
  21:09 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0
Internet celebrity Guo Meimei has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for selling toxic and harmful food by the Shanghai Railway Transport Court.
﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Hu Min Zhu Yuting
  21:09 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0

Guo Meiling, better known as Guo Meimei, an Internet celebrity, has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for selling toxic and harmful food, according to a ruling by the Shanghai Railway Transport Court on Monday.

Guo was also fined 200,000 yuan (US$31,100).

Guo and another defendant, Wang Zouya, are alleged to have sold diet sugar containing sibutramine, a drug that acts on the central nervous system to suppress appetite, the court said.

Sibutramine is banned in China, as it can cause side effects such as high blood pressure, increased heart rate and even death in severe cases.

Guo and Wang began selling the diet sugar at 699 yuan per box from January and February, respectively, even though they were aware that the sugar contained illegal ingredients, according to the court.

Guo had sold more than 100 boxes, earning more than 70,000 yuan, by the time she was caught by police.

She also helped Wang sell four boxes of the candy for 2,796 yuan.

The public prosecution organ said that Guo and Wang had committed the crime of selling toxic and harmful food.

Wang was jailed for seven months and fined 10,000 yuan.

Guo, 30, a young influencer, has more than a million followers on Sina Weibo, a Twitter-liked social media platform. She first drew public attention in 2011 when she claimed to work for an organization under Red Cross Society of China and boasted a luxurious lifestyle to draw attention.

The Red Cross denied any relationship with her, and she later stated it was all a misunderstanding.

Guo was also sentenced to jail in 2015 for running a casino and released in 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Weibo
Sina
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     