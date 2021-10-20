Pathbreaking medical play to be shown on local TV station

The nation's first play showcasing major public health crises throughout history, including the COVID-19 pandemic, is to be broadcast on a local television station on Sunday.

The play, which was staged at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center during the recent National Day holiday and livestreamed online, attracted nearly 500,000 viewers, receiving very good reviews, officials from the Shanghai Health Commission said.

A collaboration between local medical and art authorities, the 3-hour play with 17 scenic stories, including the Black Death in Europe, the plague in Harbin during the late Qing Dynasty period in 1910-1911 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, shows the historical relationship between human beings and infectious diseases.

A total of 60 medical staff participated in the show, where they talked about their own experiences and emotional stories while serving on the front line of healthcare battlefields as well as their respect for life.