Park visitors on the scent of flowering osmanthus

Ti Gong

It's the season to enjoy the dense fragrance of sweet-scented osmanthus in the city, and the current pleasant weather will ensure their flowering lasts for a month, city parks said over the weekend.

Guilin Park, Shanghai Botanical Garden, Gongqing Forest Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Zuibaichi Park, Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), Qushui Garden, Daning Park, the classic Kezhi Garden inside Zhujiajiao watertown, Gucun Park and Changfeng Park are some recommended venues.

Activities are being held to enrich residents' experience of flower appreciation.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, knowledge about sweet-scented osmanthus was promoted to city residents, who made perfumes from the blossoms on Sunday.