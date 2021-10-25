Showcasing historic charm of local university to foreign students

Around 100 foreign students visited the East China University of Political Science and Law along the Suzhou Creek and learned about the history of the time-honored structures.

Foreign students visited the historical campus of the East China University of Political Science and Law (ECUPL) on Sunday in an event to improve foreign students' understanding of Chinese history and culture and help them grow accustomed to their lives in China.

Around 100 foreign students from both New York University Shanghai and ECUPL visited the old buildings of varied architectural styles, learning about the history of the time-honored structures and walking along the section of Suzhou Creek by ECUPL's Changning campus.

Some of the university's about 20 old buildings have been renovated, and the Suzhou Creek section on campus has also been designed as a dynamic public space.



Tang Bo, an official from ECUPL, said they will continue to share their distinctive historical and cultural resources to help with the city's cultural construction.