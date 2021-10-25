﻿
News / Metro

Showcasing historic charm of local university to foreign students

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:54 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
Around 100 foreign students visited the East China University of Political Science and Law along the Suzhou Creek and learned about the history of the time-honored structures.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:54 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0

Foreign students visited the historical campus of the East China University of Political Science and Law (ECUPL) on Sunday in an event to improve foreign students' understanding of Chinese history and culture and help them grow accustomed to their lives in China.

Around 100 foreign students from both New York University Shanghai and ECUPL visited the old buildings of varied architectural styles, learning about the history of the time-honored structures and walking along the section of Suzhou Creek by ECUPL's Changning campus.

Some of the university's about 20 old buildings have been renovated, and the Suzhou Creek section on campus has also been designed as a dynamic public space.

Tang Bo, an official from ECUPL, said they will continue to share their distinctive historical and cultural resources to help with the city's cultural construction.

Showcasing historic charm of local university to foreign students
Ti Gong

Several foreign students take photos while visiting the historical campus of the East China University of Political Science and Law.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Changning
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     