Global charity program funding stem cell transplants in China

Ralph Lauren's global charity program Pink Pony donated 1 million yuan (US$156,740) to the Red Cross Society of China's Shanghai branch to support poor patients needing stem cell transplants.

The donation will be used to help patients' medical treatment and lives, said local Red Cross officials, calling for more social awareness and support to blood disease patients.

A stem cell transplant is an important treatment for people with blood and immunity diseases like leukemia and aplastic anemia.

According to China's 2030 Health Plan, the nation will reach lifelong health management capability for people with chronic diseases and improve the five-year survival rate of cancer by 15 percent in 2030.

Ralph Lauren officials said this year's Pink Pony program will shift from charity donation to focusing more on stem cell projects and also expanding to cancer rehabilitation fields for a better involvement in lifelong management for cancer and rare disease patients in the future.