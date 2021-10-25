﻿
News / Metro

Global charity program funding stem cell transplants in China

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:03 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
Ralph Lauren's global charity program Pink Pony donated 1 million yuan to the Red Cross Society of China's Shanghai branch to support poor patients needing stem cell transplants.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:03 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0

Ralph Lauren's global charity program Pink Pony donated 1 million yuan (US$156,740) to the Red Cross Society of China's Shanghai branch to support poor patients needing stem cell transplants.

The donation will be used to help patients' medical treatment and lives, said local Red Cross officials, calling for more social awareness and support to blood disease patients.

A stem cell transplant is an important treatment for people with blood and immunity diseases like leukemia and aplastic anemia.

According to China's 2030 Health Plan, the nation will reach lifelong health management capability for people with chronic diseases and improve the five-year survival rate of cancer by 15 percent in 2030.

Ralph Lauren officials said this year's Pink Pony program will shift from charity donation to focusing more on stem cell projects and also expanding to cancer rehabilitation fields for a better involvement in lifelong management for cancer and rare disease patients in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Ralph Lauren
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     