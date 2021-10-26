Disney Resort fined for sales of clothing of poor quality

Shanghai Disney Resort has been fined more than 200,000 yuan (US$31,340) for sales of substandard clothing.

Some T-shirts sold by the resort failed quality tests for two indexes of colorfastness, and a fine totaling 202,738 yuan was imposed by the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation.

The resort had sold more than 600 of the shirts before sample tests spotted the quality problem, according to the administration.

Illegal profits of 83,683 yuan were confiscated as well.

Dye in clothing with poor fastness can bleed into the skin and is harmful, experts said.

In late August, the resort was fined 5,000 yuan for improper notices on its lockers which, according to the Pudong New Area market watchdog, violates contract regulations.

The notice on four lockers inside the resort reads "Please store your belongings properly, and Shanghai Disney Resort shall not bear any responsibility if they are missing."

The notice exempts the resort from responsibility, but China's regulations on contract violations stipulate that businesses should not exclude their responsibility in the contract when a consumer loses property, regardless of fault, the administration stated.

They should also not exclude any legal responsibility for commodities or services they provide, according to the regulations.