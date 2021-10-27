﻿
News / Metro

3 batches of food sold on Meituan fail quality test

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0
Three batches of food sold on Meituan, including bream, bullfrog and shrimp, were found to be substandard due to excessive amount of enrofloxacin, Shanghai's market watchdog said.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:52 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0

Three batches of food sold on Meituan were found to be substandard due to excessive amount of enrofloxacin, Shanghai's market watchdog revealed on Wednesday.

These included bream, bullfrog and shrimp, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The level of enrofloxacin residue in the shrimp was 10 times the national limit, the administration said.

Excessive exposure to enrofloxacin can lead to gastrointestinal reaction, experts warned.

Enrofloxacin is only used on animals for treatment of skin and respiratory infection.

In total, 847 batches of food products sold in the city – both online and offline – were tested, and 844 were up to the mark, according to the administration, which said that an investigation is under way.

In the third quarter of this year, 1.43 percent of 21,036 batches of food products checked in the city failed quality tests.

Microbial contamination and excessive pesticide and veterinary drug residue were the top two indexes behind these substandard products, followed by heavy metal element contamination and food additives, the administration revealed.

Potato chips, agricultural products and biscuits topped the substandard rate, it added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Meituan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     