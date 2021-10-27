Hospital sets up patients' association for better service

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai has set up a patients' association to give suggestions on enhancing service and streamlining procedures.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai announced the establishment of a patients' association to give suggestions to the hospital on enhancing service and streamlining procedures, based on their own treatment experience.

A total of 18 women were selected from 68 candidates to join the association. From different walks of society and with different medical conditions, the members include women who are pregnant with a second baby, housewives, company executives, cancer patients and those with female chronic diseases.

They will experience the hospital's service by themselves and give suggestions from a patient's point of view and improve communication between medical staff and patients.



They will also cooperate with the hospital to enhance health education and disease prevention as well as push the intelligent medicine and convenient medical process towards perfection.

"We want to look at our job from the patients' eyes and revamp our work under their suggestions,"said Hua Keqin, a hospital official.

Expatriates are also welcome to join the association, officials said.