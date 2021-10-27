﻿
News / Metro

Convention center spruced up in advance of CIIE expo

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:49 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0
The National Exhibition and Convention Center has been spruced up for the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo. Decorative greenery in the south square is almost finished.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai has been spruced up for the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo.

Decorative greenery in the south square is almost finished, presenting an enchanting floral scenery.

Flower landscapes entitled "cloud mountain", "terrace and flower sea", and "river" have been installed, featuring the use of blossoms with brilliant colors to create a festive atmosphere.

About 960,000 pots of flowers such as sunflowers and 20 varieties of bougainvillea are on display at the square.

The flowers will be in their most vibrant season during the CIIE. A total of 1,500 landscape lights will be illuminated at night in the square.

Nearly 7,000 square meters of greenery are present at key roads such as Zhuguang Road and Songze Avenue near the expo center. The nighttime scenery at the center will be very charming during this year's expo.

The lights feature patterns such as giant pandas, terraces and expanses of flowers.

Sanitation efforts have been enhanced on streets near the center with street-sweeping frequency doubled.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
