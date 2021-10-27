21 medical facilities offering 24-hour nucleic acid testing in Shanghai

The first batch of 21 medical facilities in Shanghai – comprehensive hospitals covering all the 16 districts – will start to offer 24-hour nucleic acid testing from Thursday.

The 21 medical facilities are district- or city-level comprehensive hospitals covering all the 16 districts to achieve a full-coverage service. The 24-hour service is in line with the national government's requirement and is aimed at enhancing epidemic prevention and control during the imminent winter season as well as the safety of the 4th China International Import Expo, to be held in the city on November 5-10, it said.

All the medical facilities offer online reservation and result checks.

Each district will also arrange more facilities to offer round-the-clock nucleic acid testing in the next step.

Moreover, medical facilities with higher capability will further shorten the time to get the test result and try to offer the result within six hours for the convenience of the public, especially those undergoing voluntary testing.

To meet the demand of CIIE participants, the city has designated 37 medical facilities which will offer green channels for their nucleic acid tests, officials said.

The city will step up epidemic inspection and monitoring in local hospitals, which, on their part, will enhance supervision of patients by checking their health code, travel history and temperatures strictly. Those being suspected of being COVID-19 positive will not be allowed to leave the hospital until the suspicion is ruled out and those from overseas are not allowed to mix with other patients.

Identification between COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases like flu will be enhanced and hospitals will offer instant checks on flu for patients with respiratory symptoms like fever.

Hospitals must report to local health authorities and centers for disease control and prevention whenever they detect abnormal testing results and contact the individual to stay there for further investigation by the CDC. If the individual has left the city, the Shanghai CDC will contact relevant provincial CDCs immediately.

Hospitals are also required to enhance in-hospital infection prevention and control by monitoring every one's health and conducting regular nucleic acid testing and arranging for a third vaccine dose for all eligible staff.