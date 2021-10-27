﻿
News / Metro

Woman convicted of entering country on false COVID test

She was sentenced by a Shanghai court to one year in prison with one year of probation and fined 2,000 yuan (US$313).
Chongming District People's Court on Tuesday imposed a jail term and fined a woman for hiding her positive COVID-19 test result before travelling to China last year.

The woman surnamed Qiu arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 16 last year from the Philippines capital Manila and was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

She had boarded to flight to Shanghai with a negative test result which allegedly was changed from the original positive.

China requires people who fly into the country to get a health code based on a negative test result.

Qiu was caught on October 12 last year.

She was sentenced to one year in prison with a year of probation and fined 2,000 yuan (US$313). She confessed to the crime.

Qiu was convicted of causing the spread of a controlled infectious disease or causing the serious danger of the spread of the disease by violating quarantine rules. The maximum jail term is three years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
