Welcome mat to Qingpu's food, culture rolled out for CIIE visitors

Five autumn sightseeing routes released for expo guests and residents to savor district's enchanting fragrances, tastes and scenery.
Ti Gong

Qingxi Countryside Park

Ti Gong

Qingxi Countryside Park

Ti Gong

National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Qingpu District is offering the best of its cultural glamour, mouth watering food, beautiful countryside scenery and shopping fun to guests attending the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo.

On Thursday, Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau released five autumn tourist routes, inviting residents and CIIE guests to savor the enchanting autumn scenery of the district.

The district is home to the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, the host venue for CIIE.

It's the season to enjoy the floral fragrance of sweet-scented osmanthus. One of the routes strings together the best venues to savor the scent of the flowers in the district.

Ti Gong

Hairy crab served in Qingpu district.

Ti Gong

Zharou, or soy sauced pork, a signature cuisine of water towns in Qingpu.

At Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), more than 10,000 sweet-scented osmanthus trees are in full bloom and about 100 of them are over 100 years old.

Art exhibitions about "A Dream of Red Mansions," one of the four great Chinese classic novels by Cao Xueqin of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), are on show in the garden to enrich visitors' experiences.

This route also includes Shanghai Oriental Green Land, Kezhi Garden inside Zhujiajiao Ancient Town and Shanghai Helong Art Gallery.

At Jiangnan No. 1 Teahouse, people are invited to sip sweet-scented osmanthus tea and taste osmanthus flavored snacks such as cakes.

A feast of hairy crabs is being cooked up in Qingpu and another route is all about these delicacies. Come to Qingpu hungry!

The route will take people to Lianyi Loquat Garden to taste signature local cuisines such as the hairy crabs, zharou, or soy sauced pork, and loquat dew braised river eel, and to Qushui Garden, one of the city's five classic gardens.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden)

Ti Gong

Baoguo Temple.

Following another route, people will be able to experience Qingpu's profound culture and history.

The route links Qinglong Temple, built in 743, Songze Archeological Site Museum, Fuquan Mountain Archeological Site, Qingpu Museum, Baoguo Temple and Zhuangyan Temple.

Qingpu is home to 120 architectural heritage sites, nine A-level tourist attractions, and 15 intangible cultural heritage sites.

It first recorded human development 6,000 years ago, thus it bears the epithet "the root of Shanghai."

Qinglong Town, home to Qinglong Temple, was once an important port on the Maritime Silk Road, contributing to the flourishing development of a number of towns in the area.

For those pursuing beautiful natural and rural scenery, the route including Xuyao Village, Zhangma scenic area, Qingxi Countryside Park, Lianhu Village, Caibang Village and Lao Gu Cang, the Old Barn, a farm which has become a popular tourist destination in Jinze Ancient Town is recommended.

For shopping buffs, a route linking Bailian Outlets Plaza in Qingpu District, Greenland Global Community Trading Hub and Lido Way, a cultural, tourism and shopping complex in Qingpu, is the best option.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Follow Us

