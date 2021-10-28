Innovation practices honored at business summit

Business luminaries gather to recognize dozens of new modes of branding, service and technological development.

A total of 80 innovation practice cases won awards at the second "Voice of the Future" enterprise summit in Shanghai on Thursday.

The cases were honored for their new modes of branding, service, financing and technological development.

Hosted by Radio Shanghai, the summit attracted entrepreneurs, investors, scholars and directors from China's major business radio stations to share experiences in technological innovation and commercial cooperation.



The summit also launched a new program that will showcase the achievements and charm of the country's female entrepreneurs.