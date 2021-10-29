Booster shots offered in Shanghai from November 1

Eligible Chinese mainland residents fully vaccinated for at least six months can book online through the health cloud app.

Shanghai will start to administer booster shots from November 1 for Chinese mainland residents over 18 years old who have been fully vaccinated for over six months, the local government said.

The shots will be free of charge for people who have been fully inoculated for at least six months with vaccines made by Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino Biologics.

Starting from 9am on November 1, eligible citizens can make online appointments through the "健康云" (health cloud) mobile phone app and take booster shots on presentation of valid ID cards.



People aged 70 and over must be accompanied by family members or volunteers for vaccination.

Arrangements for foreigners and residents from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan to receive booster shots will be announced later.