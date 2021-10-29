French apples cleared into Shanghai for import expo

Shanghai customs opened a green channel to facilitate fast clearance of imported fruit for the fourth China International Import Expo.

Ti Gong

A batch of top-quality French apples to be exhibited at the looming fourth China International Import Expo cleared customs in Shanghai on Thursday.

The exporter is the French National Agricultural Interprofessional Association (INTERFEL), and the batch weighs 198 kilograms, according to customs.

It is the first batch of imported fruit for this year's import expo, which is the largest comprehensive exhibition of its kind in China.

To ensure the efficient clearance of agricultural products for the expo, customs authorities contacted relevant exporters months ago and guided them through the paperwork.

A green channel was opened at customs for imported fruit for the expo, and the clearance procedure took only half an hour, the authority said.

The fourth China International Import Expo will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center from November 5 to 10.