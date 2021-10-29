Painting exhibition captures splendor of Jiangnan

A painting exhibition presenting the splendid culture of Jiangnan and glamorous Jiangnan flavor raised its curtain in Qingpu District on Friday.

A painting exhibition presenting the splendid culture of Jiangnan (south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) and glamorous Jiangnan flavor of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone raised its curtain in Qingpu District on Friday.



It features 60 traditional Chinese, oil, woodcut and watercolor paintings by artists from Qingpu District in Shanghai, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.



The exhibition is taking place at the Shanghai Hongmiao Art Center in Qingpu.

The exhibition also celebrates the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and the fruitful results of the construction of a society of moderate prosperity, or xiaokang, in the Yangtze River Delta region.

It is jointly hosted by the publicity departments of Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan.