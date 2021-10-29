﻿
News / Metro

Painting exhibition captures splendor of Jiangnan

A painting exhibition presenting the splendid culture of Jiangnan and glamorous Jiangnan flavor raised its curtain in Qingpu District on Friday.
  • People take in works at the exhibition.

    Ti Gong

  • People appreciate works at the exhibition.

    Ti Gong

  • People appreciate the exhibition.

  • Officials kick off the exhibition.

    Ti Gong

A painting exhibition presenting the splendid culture of Jiangnan (south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) and glamorous Jiangnan flavor of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone raised its curtain in Qingpu District on Friday.

It features 60 traditional Chinese, oil, woodcut and watercolor paintings by artists from Qingpu District in Shanghai, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

The exhibition is taking place at the Shanghai Hongmiao Art Center in Qingpu.

  • The exhibition

  • Scene of the exhibition.

  • A painting works depicts beautiful scenery in the demonstration zone.

The exhibition also celebrates the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and the fruitful results of the construction of a society of moderate prosperity, or xiaokang, in the Yangtze River Delta region.

It is jointly hosted by the publicity departments of Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
