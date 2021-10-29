Overseas returnees discuss people-to-people exchange for Sino-US relations

Elite overseas returnees and officials from both home and abroad exchanged their views on Sino-US economic cooperation in Shanghai on Friday to promote Sino-US relations.

Ti Gong

About 200 people, including local government officials, US business leaders in China, multinational representatives and returned Chinese scholars, attended the 2nd Sino-US Economic and Trade Forum of the Western Returned Scholars Association.



They shared opinions on the main topic – "New Challenges and Opportunities of Sino-US Economic and Trade Cooperation: Empowering the Integrated Development of Yangtze River Delta."



Three parallel forums focused on new trends in the Sino-US economic and trade cooperation under international trade rules or digital economy era, as well as biopharmaceutical cooperation in the post-pandemic era.



Scholars, investors and entrepreneurs from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Brookings Institution, McKinsey Global Institute, Asian Development Bank and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences attended the forums.



The event aims to drive the healthy and stable development of the Sino-US relationship through people-to-people exchange, according to the Baoshan District government, the organizer of the event.



The forum was initiated to implement the requirement of President Xi Jinping to create a new force for people-to-people diplomacy between China and the US. The first such forum was held in New York in June 2019.



Today's forum was held at the China Baowu Steel Conference and Convention Center, renovated from what was once the tallest iron-steel boiler in Shanghai.



The site, a demonstration of the new round of transformation, was once home to the city's earliest iron-steel plants – the No. 1 Shanghai Steel Factory – and later became the core production base of Baosteel. Chairman Mao Zedong and former leaders Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin visited the site.



Participants visited the nearby innovation parks in Baoshan, which aims to become the front line to achieve the city government's ambition to become a scientific innovation center with global influence.



They include the new riverside path along the Wenzaobang, known as the mother river of Baoshan, a new innovation park renovated from an old warehouse and industrial heritages, as well as the North Shanghai Biomedical Industrial Park in historical Luodian Town, which dates back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).