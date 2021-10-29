﻿
News / Metro

Overseas returnees discuss people-to-people exchange for Sino-US relations

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:26 UTC+8, 2021-10-29       0
Elite overseas returnees and officials from both home and abroad exchanged their views on Sino-US economic cooperation in Shanghai on Friday to promote Sino-US relations.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:26 UTC+8, 2021-10-29       0
Overseas returnees discuss people-to-people exchange for Sino-US relations
Ti Gong

Scholars from China and the United States share views at the 2nd Sino-US Economic and Trade Forum of the Western Returned Scholars Association on Friday.

Elite overseas returnees and officials from both home and abroad exchanged views on Sino-US economic cooperation in Shanghai on Friday to promote Sino-US relations with people-to-people exchange.

About 200 people, including local government officials, US business leaders in China, multinational representatives and returned Chinese scholars, attended the 2nd Sino-US Economic and Trade Forum of the Western Returned Scholars Association.

They shared opinions on the main topic – "New Challenges and Opportunities of Sino-US Economic and Trade Cooperation: Empowering the Integrated Development of Yangtze River Delta."

Three parallel forums focused on new trends in the Sino-US economic and trade cooperation under international trade rules or digital economy era, as well as biopharmaceutical cooperation in the post-pandemic era.

Scholars, investors and entrepreneurs from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Brookings Institution, McKinsey Global Institute, Asian Development Bank and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences attended the forums.

The event aims to drive the healthy and stable development of the Sino-US relationship through people-to-people exchange, according to the Baoshan District government, the organizer of the event.

The forum was initiated to implement the requirement of President Xi Jinping to create a new force for people-to-people diplomacy between China and the US. The first such forum was held in New York in June 2019.

Today's forum was held at the China Baowu Steel Conference and Convention Center, renovated from what was once the tallest iron-steel boiler in Shanghai.

The site, a demonstration of the new round of transformation, was once home to the city's earliest iron-steel plants – the No. 1 Shanghai Steel Factory – and later became the core production base of Baosteel. Chairman Mao Zedong and former leaders Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin visited the site.

Participants visited the nearby innovation parks in Baoshan, which aims to become the front line to achieve the city government's ambition to become a scientific innovation center with global influence.

They include the new riverside path along the Wenzaobang, known as the mother river of Baoshan, a new innovation park renovated from an old warehouse and industrial heritages, as well as the North Shanghai Biomedical Industrial Park in historical Luodian Town, which dates back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     