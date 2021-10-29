Exhibits for CIIE arrive from Europe by train

By Friday, almost all exhibits for the fourth China International Import Expo had entered Shanghai, according to Shanghai customs.

Ti Gong

Industrial equipment from Europe worth about 43 million yuan (US$6.7 million) that will be exhibited at the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) arrived in Shanghai by train early Friday, Shanghai customs said.



The equipment, weighing at total of about 460 tons, includes smart vacuum cleaning equipment, iron oxide and motor parts packed in 35 tall containers.

The goods were first transported from Hamburg and Duisburg, Germany to Malaszewicze, Poland and from there on the China-Europe Railway Express "Shanghai."



The 23-day journey passed through Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan before entering China.



This was the first "Shanghai" train that travelled from Europe to China since the line opened last month.



The train unloaded the equipment at Shanghai Minhang Railway Station, located right next to the National Exhibition and Convention Center where the fourth CIIE will be hosted from November 5 to 10.



Shanghai customs said it provides a green channel for international trains transporting exhibits for the import expo and ensures efficient clearance of the goods.



Customs cleared the goods by noon Friday.



Almost all the exhibits for the import expo have entered Shanghai, according to customs.