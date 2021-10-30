5 imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shanghai

They are four Chinese returning from the Republic of Congo, Brazil, Nigeria and Guinea, and a Ghanaian. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 25.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on October 25.

The third patient is a Ghanaian who arrived at the local airport on October 12.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on October 26.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the local airport on October 26.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 176 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,336 imported cases, 2,284 have been discharged upon recovery and 52 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.