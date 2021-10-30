﻿
Booster is a shot in the arm for COVID-19 protection

  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-10-30       0
Booster shots can help improve immunity against COVID-19 after protection from standard vaccination has decreased with time, medical experts told the Shanghai Infectious Diseases Forum on Saturday.

Leading experts, health officials and pharmaceutical insiders participated in the forum with the topic "research progress in COVID-19." The latest development of the epidemic and vaccination scheme were discussed.

Shanghai will start booster shots from November 1 for Chinese mainland residents over 18 years old who have been fully vaccinated for more than six months. Eligible people can apply for the free shots.

"Vaccination has three functions – protecting people from being infected, preventing infected people being hospitalized and preventing patients developing into a critical condition," said Xie Youhua, vice director of Shanghai Institute of Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity, an organizer of the forum.

"Even being infected with COVID-19 after receiving full vaccination, people are more likely to only suffer slight symptoms," he said. "Vaccination also drops the virus' infection ability for spreading to others. So we encourage eligible people to undergo vaccination and the booster shots."

The Shanghai Institute of Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity was established between the city government and Fudan University in November last year to enhance research and clinical ability on major infectious disease and biological safety.

