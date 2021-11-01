9 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are five Chinese, two Americans, a Ukrainian and a Briton. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

Nine imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 24.

The second patient is a Ukrainian who arrived at the local airport on October 25.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 28.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in Nigeria, and the fifth patient, a Briton, arrived at the local airport on October 28 on the same flight via Germany.

The sixth and seventh patients are Chinese working in Russia who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 29.

The eighth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on October 29.

The ninth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 29.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 298 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,354 imported cases, 2,292 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.