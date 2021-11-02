﻿
Shanghai Disneyland to resume operations tomorrow

Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown, which were closed for two days due to a COVID-19 scare, will resume operation on Wednesday.
Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown, which were closed for two days due to a COVID-19 investigation, will resume operation on Wednesday.

Disneyland will operate from 10am to 7pm, and Disneytown from 10am to 9pm, the resort announced on Tuesday.

Shanghai Disney Resort cast members and third-party employees have completed two nucleic acid tests within 48 hours. All of them have tested negative. They strictly followed CDC's self-health monitoring guidelines, said the resort.

The environment samples also returned negative.

"We will continue to implement enhanced health and safety measures, including intensive cleaning and sanitization of facilities, and strict management of indoor airflow and social distancing," the resort said in a statement.

"We will also continue to enforce strict health and safety measures for guests, including limiting daily attendance, mandatory advanced ticketing and reservation, temperature and health code checks on resort entry and staggered guest flow."

Visitors with tickets for the last two days can contact the original purchase channel and get a refund or a new date for entry in exchange.

