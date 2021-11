Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital lifted a lockdown enforced earlier for COVID-19 investigation after two rounds of nucleic acid tests found no infections.

Ti Gong

The hospital will resume normal operation from 8am on Wednesday, according to a statement by the hospital.



The hospital has been cooperating with city medical authorities in an investigation pertaining to local COVID-19 case.