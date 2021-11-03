International shopping carnival becomes key preview for CIIE

Shanghai launched a shopping carnival in downtown with popular products from the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to gear up for the trade event.

Ti Gong

Shanghai has installed a shopping carnival downtown with popular products from the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to gear up for the trade event and boost its spillover effects.

It is one of the key preview events for the CIIE, which will be held from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

The Global Carnival has begun at Global Harbor in Putuo District, the biggest commercial complex downtown, which brings together some 1,000 CIIE products from nearly 20 nations and regions.

A Belgium Culture Week was initially launched with beer, chocolate, and cookies that were showcased at previous CIIEs, to be followed by culture and food weeks from other countries and regions.

The mall has unveiled a new attraction titled "Global Harbor Town" on the rooftop terrace, which will become a permanent platform to display and promote imported products from the CIIE. The new attraction is also expected to further boost the city's nightlife economy.

"As one of the most popular commercial hubs during Shanghai's Double Five Shopping Festival in May, Global Harbor will play a key role in Shanghai's construction of a global consumption center," said Liu Min, deputy director of Shanghai's commission of commerce.

China has adopted a new development pattern known as "dual circulation" where domestic and foreign markets can boost each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.

Ti Gong

Under the new development pattern, consumption upgrades have become a major driver of domestic demand, according to the Global Commercial Annual Conference.



Over 800 representatives from domestic and overseas brands, entrepreneurs, company officials, and industrial experts shared their opinions on how to enhance the effects of this year's CIIE.

Zhou Hanmin, vice chairman of Shanghai's top political advisory body, said the CIIE will bring new opportunities for trade and international business.

"The CIIE will attract more international brands to Shanghai and revitalize many time-honored brands in China," Zhou told the conference.

He discussed creating more platforms to showcase the CIIE products that make debuts in Shanghai and China as well as turn the exhibits into products and participants into investors.

Putuo aims to become one of Shanghai's new consumption pilot zones and showcase the Shanghai shopping brand, said Xiao Wengao, deputy director of Putuo. He pledged to offer "waiter-like" services to attract more foreign investment.

Ding Zuohong, chairman of the Yuexing Group, said that Global Harbor and Yuexing Furnishing malls will take the lead to drive dual circulation and boost the effect of the CIIE.