﻿
News / Metro

Health workers on hand to help CIIE visitors with entry problems

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
Visitors to China International Import Expo who have problems entering the site with valid passes can find help right at the entrances.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
Health workers on hand to help CIIE visitors with entry problems
Ti Gong

Police and security guards at an entrance to the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

People with valid passes who have problems entering the site of the fourth China International Import Expo can seek help from health workers at the entrances.

Those who have valid negative nucleic acid test results might still be denied entry by the machine at the entrances to the National Exhibition and Convention Center due to delay of the information via the Internet, police said yesterday.

All visitors to the expo are required to upload their negative nucleic acid test results within 48 hours before entering the site, and the results are supposed to be synchronized with the computer system at the entrances, but delays could happen, police explained.

In such cases, visitors will be referred to an information desk near the entrance operated by health workers to have their test results confirmed. The confirmation takes about 15 minutes, and afterwards they will be able to enter the site, police said.

There are nine such information desks to help people who might eventually need them.

Police reminded all visitors to ensure that they have negative nucleic acid test results, valid vaccination records against COVID-19 and green health codes before they visit the expo. When going through the gates, they won't need to show those records on their phones.

Police service

Meanwhile, police for the first set up four service points at the entrance halls of the site to help people.

Wang Bin, executive director of the Eighth Security Mission Zone of the CIIE who works for police in Qingpu District, said the service points will serve as extended arms of the police force for visitors at the expo.

"This is a best practice from previous large commercial exhibitions held here before," he said. "It's more efficient when police officers are engaged to handle emergency cases such as sick people, and they will also be there also help people find their lost stuff."

People who need to reach the police can ask for direction from any security guard or volunteer at the site, he added.

The fourth CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     