Health workers on hand to help CIIE visitors with entry problems

Visitors to China International Import Expo who have problems entering the site with valid passes can find help right at the entrances.

Ti Gong

People with valid passes who have problems entering the site of the fourth China International Import Expo can seek help from health workers at the entrances.



Those who have valid negative nucleic acid test results might still be denied entry by the machine at the entrances to the National Exhibition and Convention Center due to delay of the information via the Internet, police said yesterday.

All visitors to the expo are required to upload their negative nucleic acid test results within 48 hours before entering the site, and the results are supposed to be synchronized with the computer system at the entrances, but delays could happen, police explained.

In such cases, visitors will be referred to an information desk near the entrance operated by health workers to have their test results confirmed. The confirmation takes about 15 minutes, and afterwards they will be able to enter the site, police said.

There are nine such information desks to help people who might eventually need them.

Police reminded all visitors to ensure that they have negative nucleic acid test results, valid vaccination records against COVID-19 and green health codes before they visit the expo. When going through the gates, they won't need to show those records on their phones.

Police service

Meanwhile, police for the first set up four service points at the entrance halls of the site to help people.

Wang Bin, executive director of the Eighth Security Mission Zone of the CIIE who works for police in Qingpu District, said the service points will serve as extended arms of the police force for visitors at the expo.

"This is a best practice from previous large commercial exhibitions held here before," he said. "It's more efficient when police officers are engaged to handle emergency cases such as sick people, and they will also be there also help people find their lost stuff."

People who need to reach the police can ask for direction from any security guard or volunteer at the site, he added.

The fourth CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10.