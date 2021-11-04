﻿
News / Metro

Vector control team checks CIIE areas to prevent disease outbreaks

Health staff have probed all key conference venues and eateries for evidence of mice and cockroach activity.
A 60-member vector control team is working in key areas of the fourth China International Import Expo venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center, to prevent vector-born diseases like dengue fever and ensure food safety, Shanghai Health Commission said on Thursday.

Health staff have conducted checks on all key conference venues and eateries for mice and cockroaches, detecting 451 potential risks and improper operations.

Intelligent mousetraps were introduced for this year's CIIE for the first time, allowing health officials to monitor signals from the traps sent through computers and cellphones.

Officials can evaluate mice problems in real time, advise staff to solve the issue, and collect data for a follow-up campaign.

Ti Gong

Health staff check traces of vectors at the CIIE venue.

Ti Gong

A health staff put vector drug in a sewer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
