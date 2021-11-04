Health services main focus of CIIE livestreaming program

Authorities will promote disease awareness and control, health policies and services to about 100 guests in interactive session.

A livestreaming program on health promotion will be launched at the China International Import Expo, which will open on Friday.

Shanghai Health Commission has invited health officials, experts and researchers to contribute to the program.

They will discuss health management and strategy policies, development of health services and promote public awareness on disease prevention and control, the commission said.

About 100 livestreaming guests will participate in talks about COVID-19 control, traditional Chinese medicine development, medical insurance policies, public health, digital medicine and discuss the current epidemic control measures.